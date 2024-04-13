Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) At $2.40: What To Do?

In last trading session, Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at -$0.01 or -0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $340.37M. That closing price of CTV’s stock is at a discount of -6.25% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 68.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 303.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.41%, in the last five days CTV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 6.98% to its value on the day. Innovid Corp’s shares saw a change of 60.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.19% in past 5-day. Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) showed a performance of 23.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Innovid Corp (CTV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $30.48 million and $32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.80% while estimating it to be 19.70% for the next quarter.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.34% institutions for Innovid Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CTV for having 17.7 million shares of worth $19.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd., which was holding about 7.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.69 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.86 million shares of worth $3.43 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.