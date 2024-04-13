IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.63?

In last trading session, IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.1 or -13.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.42M. That closing price of IMCC’s stock is at a discount of -126.98% from its 52-week high price of $1.43 and is indicating a premium of 69.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.46%, in the last five days IMCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 38.24% to its value on the day. IM Cannabis Corp’s shares saw a change of 76.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.86% in past 5-day. IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) showed a performance of 106.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98080.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IM Cannabis Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.91% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -766.70% in the current quarter and calculating 30.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.89% during past 5 years.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.15% institutions for IM Cannabis Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at IMCC for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Black Maple Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.17 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9600.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8284.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.