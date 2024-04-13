IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) At $9.16: What To Do?

In last trading session, IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.16 trading at $0.8 or 9.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $538.52M. That closing price of IGMS’s stock is at a discount of -93.23% from its 52-week high price of $17.70 and is indicating a premium of 58.41% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 263.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.57%, in the last five days IGMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $9.16 price level, adding 1.51% to its value on the day. IGM Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.57% in past 5-day. IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) showed a performance of -7.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.22 million shares which calculate 20.23 days to cover the short interests.

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IGM Biosciences Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 87.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.42% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.60% in the current quarter and calculating 44.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $760k for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $780k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $1.64 million and $448k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.70% while estimating it to be 74.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.65% during past 5 years.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.07% institutions for IGM Biosciences Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at IGMS for having 3.69 million shares of worth $33.81 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 11.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 3.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.86 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.87 million shares of worth $17.1 million or 5.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $14.1 million in the company or a holder of 4.63% of company’s stock.