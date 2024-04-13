How To Know If ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Is Expensive At $0.71.

In last trading session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.04 or -5.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.39M. That closing price of ZVSA’s stock is at a discount of -12667.61% from its 52-week high price of $90.65 and is indicating a premium of 29.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.33%, in the last five days ZVSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.22% in past 5-day. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) showed a performance of -9.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.44% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.65% institutions for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at ZVSA for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 2.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, which was holding about 18671.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13256.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 3402.0 shares of worth $2415.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 493.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $350.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.