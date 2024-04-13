How To Know If Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) Is Expensive At $1.53.

In last trading session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at -$0.04 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $339.39M. That closing price of WRN’s stock is at a discount of -29.41% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 37.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 191.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.92%, in the last five days WRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 7.83% to its value on the day. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 15.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.32% in past 5-day. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) showed a performance of 0.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.29 million shares which calculate 4.95 days to cover the short interests.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Western Copper and Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.10% during past 5 years.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.87% institutions for Western Copper and Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at WRN for having 10.0 million shares of worth $15.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 4.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.31 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.99 million shares of worth $14.69 million or 6.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.36 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.