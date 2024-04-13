How To Know If Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Is Expensive At $8.43.

In last trading session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.43 trading at -$0.35 or -3.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $457.75M. That closing price of VYGR’s stock is at a discount of -70.11% from its 52-week high price of $14.34 and is indicating a premium of 28.11% from its 52-week low price of $6.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 639.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.99%, in the last five days VYGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $8.43 price level, adding 10.41% to its value on the day. Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.65% in past 5-day. Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) showed a performance of -7.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.33 million shares which calculate 3.48 days to cover the short interests.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Voyager Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -155.22% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -115.00% in the current quarter and calculating 7.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -84.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.41 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $150.48 million and $4.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -93.70% while estimating it to be 50.20% for the next quarter.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.00% institutions for Voyager Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at VYGR for having 3.85 million shares of worth $44.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $15.4 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.47 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.