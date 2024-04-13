How To Know If Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) Is Expensive At $0.90.

In last trading session, Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at $0.09 or 11.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.87M. That closing price of VIVK’s stock is at a discount of -64.44% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 51.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91230.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 121.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.11%, in the last five days VIVK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Vivakor Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.22% in past 5-day. Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) showed a performance of 5.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.91% during past 5 years.

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vivakor Inc (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.31% institutions for Vivakor Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC/ADV is the top institutional holder at VIVK for having 3.01 million shares of worth $3.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 69357.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78366.0.