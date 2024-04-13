How To Know If Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) Is Expensive At $2.71.

In last trading session, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.2 or -6.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.57M. That closing price of STXS’s stock is at a discount of -21.4% from its 52-week high price of $3.29 and is indicating a premium of 50.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.87%, in the last five days STXS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 15.84% to its value on the day. Stereotaxis Inc’s shares saw a change of 54.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.31% in past 5-day. Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) showed a performance of 8.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.93 million shares which calculate 3.73 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stereotaxis Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.81% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.95% during past 5 years.

STXS Dividends

Stereotaxis Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.49% institutions for Stereotaxis Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at STXS for having 13.68 million shares of worth $20.93 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.45 million shares of worth $2.22 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.