How To Know If Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Is Expensive At $1.08.

In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.15 or -12.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.22M. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -278.7% from its 52-week high price of $4.09 and is indicating a premium of 47.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 915.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.20%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 21.11% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp’s shares saw a change of -67.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.62% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of -32.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sphere 3D Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.20% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.88% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.38% institutions for Sphere 3D Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Group One Trading, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 14017.0 shares of worth $27192.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Horan Securities, Inc., which was holding about 4413.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8561.0.

On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11950.0 shares of worth $29277.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9509.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23297.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.