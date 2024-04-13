How To Know If Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.01 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.74M. That closing price of SNOA’s stock is at a discount of -744.44% from its 52-week high price of $1.52 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days SNOA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.18 price level. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.23% in past 5-day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) showed a performance of 28.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30350.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.35% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.98 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.36% during past 5 years.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.95% institutions for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNOA for having 52042.0 shares of worth $55684.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 36214.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38748.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29083.0 shares of worth $28210.0 or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4975.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4825.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.