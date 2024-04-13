How To Know If Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Is Expensive At $3.77.

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at -$0.17 or -4.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.66M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -71159.95% from its 52-week high price of $2686.50 and is indicating a discount of -0.8% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 715.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.44%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 12.12% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc’s shares saw a change of -73.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.87% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of -41.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.05% during past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.71% institutions for Mullen Automotive Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MULN for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 98891.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $95855.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.