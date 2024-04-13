How To Know If Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) Is Expensive At $0.68.

In last trading session, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.05 or 7.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.78M. That closing price of MEGL’s stock is at a discount of -754.41% from its 52-week high price of $5.81 and is indicating a premium of 10.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50680.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 283.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.94%, in the last five days MEGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.68 price level. Magic Empire Global Ltd’s shares saw a change of -42.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.25% in past 5-day. Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) showed a performance of -2.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45070.0 shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.10% institutions for Magic Empire Global Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MEGL for having 15100.0 shares of worth $10268.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 4708.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3201.0.