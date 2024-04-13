How To Know If Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) Is Expensive At $0.89.

In last trading session, Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at -$0.03 or -3.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.68M. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -1711.24% from its 52-week high price of $16.12 and is indicating a premium of 1.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 547.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.27%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.89 price level, adding 11.0% to its value on the day. Ideanomics Inc’s shares saw a change of -55.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.00% in past 5-day. Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of -12.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.37 million shares which calculate 2.84 days to cover the short interests.

Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,156.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $25.39 million and $9.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.26% during past 5 years.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.41% institutions for Ideanomics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IDEX for having 22314.0 shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RFG Advisory, LLC, which was holding about 20000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48600.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22254.0 shares of worth $67207.0 or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6959.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21016.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.