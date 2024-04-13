How To Know If iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Is Expensive At $1.32.

In last trading session, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.16 or -10.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.29M. That closing price of ICCT’s stock is at a discount of -1468.18% from its 52-week high price of $20.70 and is indicating a premium of 31.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 438.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.81%, in the last five days ICCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 26.26% to its value on the day. iCoreConnect Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.86% in past 5-day. iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) showed a performance of -2.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 2.97 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.42% during past 5 years.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.89% institutions for iCoreConnect Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at ICCT for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2024, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 52245.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68963.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 50991.0 shares of worth $67308.0 or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9040.0 shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $11932.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.