How To Know If Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) Is Expensive At $0.65.

In last trading session, Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.02 or -2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.49M. That closing price of AUMN’s stock is at a discount of -976.92% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 388.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.03%, in the last five days AUMN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 17.22% to its value on the day. Golden Minerals Co’s shares saw a change of 25.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.55% in past 5-day. Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) showed a performance of 85.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Minerals Co is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.04% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $5.36 million and $4.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -53.10% while estimating it to be -93.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -120.57% during past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.30% institutions for Golden Minerals Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at AUMN for having 0.69 million shares of worth $1.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.39 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $0.34 million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.