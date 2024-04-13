How To Know If Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Is Expensive At $0.26.

In last trading session, Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at $0.04 or 14.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.60M. That closing price of GPAK’s stock is at a discount of -1588.46% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 527.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.32%, in the last five days GPAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 31.58% to its value on the day. Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.73% in past 5-day. Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) showed a performance of 11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81780.0 shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

GPAK Dividends

Gamer Pakistan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.10% institutions for Gamer Pakistan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.