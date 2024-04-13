How To Know If Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) Is Expensive At $4.21.

In last trading session, Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.21 trading at $0.31 or 7.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.62M. That closing price of DBGI’s stock is at a discount of -826.37% from its 52-week high price of $39.00 and is indicating a premium of 45.37% from its 52-week low price of $2.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91270.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.95%, in the last five days DBGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.21 price level, adding 13.2% to its value on the day. Digital Brands Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 28.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.41% in past 5-day. Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI) showed a performance of 25.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25690.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.04% during past 5 years.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.25% institutions for Digital Brands Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LP is the top institutional holder at DBGI for having 3451.0 shares of worth $56768.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 1176.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19345.0.