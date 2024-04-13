How To Know If D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) Is Expensive At $1.36.

In last trading session, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.08 or -5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $388.96M. That closing price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -38.97% from its 52-week high price of $1.89 and is indicating a premium of 33.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 328.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.56%, in the last five days HEPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 13.92% to its value on the day. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s shares saw a change of -24.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.23% in past 5-day. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of -15.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.62 billion for the same.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 972.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 74.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.26% institutions for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP is the top institutional holder at HEPS for having 7.35 million shares of worth $12.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 3.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.63 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $3.76 million or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.