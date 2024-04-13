How To Know If Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Is Expensive At $8.66.

In last trading session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.66 trading at -$0.52 or -5.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $536.40M. That closing price of CMPS’s stock is at a discount of -47.23% from its 52-week high price of $12.75 and is indicating a premium of 42.15% from its 52-week low price of $5.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 719.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.66%, in the last five days CMPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $8.66 price level, adding 13.14% to its value on the day. Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.84% in past 5-day. Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) showed a performance of -18.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compass Pathways Plc ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 41.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.45% while that of industry is 13.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.00% in the current quarter and calculating 6.50% increase in the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.40%.

CMPS Dividends

Compass Pathways Plc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.35% institutions for Compass Pathways Plc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CMPS for having 2.43 million shares of worth $18.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 5.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AGF Management Ltd., which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.94 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.41 million shares of worth $17.84 million or 5.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.