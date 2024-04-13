How To Know If Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) Is Expensive At $19.39.

In last trading session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.39 trading at $1.35 or 7.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.03M. That closing price of RNAC’s stock is at a discount of -119.7% from its 52-week high price of $42.60 and is indicating a premium of 39.87% from its 52-week low price of $11.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.48%, in the last five days RNAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $19.39 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.68% in past 5-day. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) showed a performance of 17.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 11.07 days to cover the short interests.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.31% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.10% in the current quarter and calculating 55.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.67 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $5.94 million and $5.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -71.90% while estimating it to be -68.20% for the next quarter.

RNAC Dividends

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 132.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -126.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.65% institutions for Cartesian Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.