How To Know If BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Is Expensive At $2.87.

In last trading session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.87 trading at $0.24 or 9.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.42M. That closing price of BPT’s stock is at a discount of -184.67% from its 52-week high price of $8.17 and is indicating a premium of 30.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 152.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.13%, in the last five days BPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $2.87 price level, adding 5.9% to its value on the day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 16.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) showed a performance of 26.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.84 million shares which calculate 14.26 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.20% during past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.81% institutions for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Creative Planning is the top institutional holder at BPT for having 0.27 million shares of worth $1.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 37315.0 shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2345.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16649.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.