How To Know If Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) Is Expensive At $0.45.

In last trading session, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.01 or -2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $349.00M. That closing price of BETR’s stock is at a discount of -13880.0% from its 52-week high price of $62.91 and is indicating a premium of 24.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 997.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.20%, in the last five days BETR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s shares saw a change of -45.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.74% in past 5-day. Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) showed a performance of -3.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.31 million shares which calculate 4.51 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.51% institutions for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions, LLC is the top institutional holder at BETR for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 12.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sanders Morris Harris LLC, which was holding about 50000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23950.0.