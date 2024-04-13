How To Know If Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) Is Expensive At $7.31.

In last trading session, Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.31 trading at $0.41 or 5.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $242.98M. That closing price of ARQ’s stock is at a discount of -9.17% from its 52-week high price of $7.98 and is indicating a premium of 83.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.94%, in the last five days ARQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $7.31 price level, adding 7.12% to its value on the day. Arq Inc’s shares saw a change of 145.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.58% in past 5-day. Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) showed a performance of 43.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65390.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Arq Inc (ARQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arq Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 295.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.29% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.10% in the current quarter and calculating 76.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $20.8 million and $20.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 20.80% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50.00%.

ARQ Dividends

Arq Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.03% institutions for Arq Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.