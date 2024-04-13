How To Know If AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Is Expensive At $0.44.

In last trading session, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.04 or 8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.73M. That closing price of AGBA’s stock is at a discount of -1120.45% from its 52-week high price of $5.37 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 212.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.64%, in the last five days AGBA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.44 price level. AGBA Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.46% in past 5-day. AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) showed a performance of 20.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97240.0 shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -332.18% during past 5 years.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.04% institutions for AGBA Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGBA for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 13625.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19620.0.