How To Know If Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) Is Expensive At $9.99.

In last trading session, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.99 trading at $0.7 or 7.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.68M. That closing price of ACRV’s stock is at a discount of -43.14% from its 52-week high price of $14.30 and is indicating a premium of 68.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 712.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.53%, in the last five days ACRV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $9.99 price level, adding 16.05% to its value on the day. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 103.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.17% in past 5-day. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) showed a performance of 89.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 6.03 days to cover the short interests.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acrivon Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.82% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -53.40% in the current quarter and calculating -34.90% decrease in the next quarter.

ACRV Dividends

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.96% institutions for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ACRV for having 4.81 million shares of worth $62.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 21.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 3.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $3.18 million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.