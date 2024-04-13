Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) At $0.60: What To Do?

In last trading session, Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.03 or 5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.24M. That closing price of GNLN’s stock is at a discount of -516.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.70 and is indicating a premium of 38.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 239.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days GNLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Greenlane Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 15.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN) showed a performance of 22.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10680.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -34.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $28.68 million and $21.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -58.90% while estimating it to be 13.40% for the next quarter.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.95% institutions for Greenlane Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at GNLN for having 71250.0 shares of worth $68970.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AXS Investments, LLC, which was holding about 63837.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61794.0.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 58868.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8895.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8610.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.