Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) At $0.24: What To Do?

In last trading session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at -$0.01 or -5.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.99M. That closing price of GETR’s stock is at a discount of -237.5% from its 52-week high price of $0.81 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days GETR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Getaround Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.71% in past 5-day. Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) showed a performance of -16.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Getaround Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.08% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65.50% in the current quarter and calculating 16.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.76 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $11.52 million and $18.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 167.00% while estimating it to be 70.10% for the next quarter.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.76% institutions for Getaround Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GETR for having 21.52 million shares of worth $7.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 82.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP, which was holding about 3.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 1.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.