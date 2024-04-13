Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.97?

In last trading session, Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.97 trading at -$0.23 or -5.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $245.74M. That closing price of GALT’s stock is at a discount of -6.05% from its 52-week high price of $4.21 and is indicating a premium of 67.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 122.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.48%, in the last five days GALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $3.97 price level, adding 7.03% to its value on the day. Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 139.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.43% in past 5-day. Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT) showed a performance of 100.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.25 million shares which calculate 21.23 days to cover the short interests.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Galectin Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 92.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.81% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.80% in the current quarter and calculating -6.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.30% during past 5 years.

GALT Dividends

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.67% institutions for Galectin Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GALT for having 1.94 million shares of worth $7.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, which was holding about 1.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.19 million shares of worth $4.72 million or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.