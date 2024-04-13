EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $22.45?

In last trading session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.45 trading at -$0.44 or -1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.12B. That closing price of EYPT’s stock is at a discount of -38.04% from its 52-week high price of $30.99 and is indicating a premium of 85.21% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 957.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.92%, in the last five days EYPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $22.45 price level, adding 5.07% to its value on the day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.70% in past 5-day. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) showed a performance of 1.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.85 million shares which calculate 6.88 days to cover the short interests.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 162.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.95% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.80% in the current quarter and calculating 26.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.92 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $7.68 million and $9.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.10% while estimating it to be 7.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.57% during past 5 years.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.69% institutions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at EYPT for having 6.04 million shares of worth $135.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 12.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 4.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.18 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $35.4 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $28.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.