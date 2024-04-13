ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.40?

In last trading session, ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.01 or 0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.43M. That closing price of ECDA’s stock is at a discount of -1114.29% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 45.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 67.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days ECDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. ECD Automotive Design Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.31% in past 5-day. ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) showed a performance of 30.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8330.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

ECDA Dividends

ECD Automotive Design Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.81% institutions for ECD Automotive Design Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.