Does VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Look Expensive At $0.58? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.02 or -3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.74M. That closing price of VBIV’s stock is at a discount of -667.24% from its 52-week high price of $4.45 and is indicating a premium of 22.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 431.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.33%, in the last five days VBIV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 57.04% to its value on the day. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.31% in past 5-day. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) showed a performance of -1.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -175.00% in the current quarter and calculating 94.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,119.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.36 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $293k and $485k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,729.40% while estimating it to be 1,256.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.00% during past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.15% institutions for VBI Vaccines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VBIV for having 1.38 million shares of worth $4.54 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.

On the other hand, General American Investors Co and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 62583.0 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 59707.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.