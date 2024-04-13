Does Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) Look Expensive At $6.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.45 trading at $0.02 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.07M. That closing price of TG’s stock is at a discount of -47.75% from its 52-week high price of $9.53 and is indicating a premium of 38.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 145.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days TG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $6.45 price level, adding 3.15% to its value on the day. Tredegar Corp.’s shares saw a change of 19.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.68% in past 5-day. Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG) showed a performance of 56.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $845.69 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $845.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2019.

TG Dividends

Tredegar Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.04% institutions for Tredegar Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gamco Investors Inc is the top institutional holder at TG for having 4.12 million shares of worth $27.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.74 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $9.94 million or 4.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.