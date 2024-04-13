Does Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Look Expensive At $91.82? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $91.82 trading at -$2.13 or -2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.00B. That closing price of TMDX’s stock is at a discount of -8.51% from its 52-week high price of $99.63 and is indicating a premium of 60.34% from its 52-week low price of $36.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 693.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days TMDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/10/24 when the stock touched $91.82 price level, adding 6.1% to its value on the day. Transmedics Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.97% in past 5-day. Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) showed a performance of 11.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.99 million shares which calculate 8.1 days to cover the short interests.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transmedics Group Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 103.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.82% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.78 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.36% during past 5 years.

TMDX Dividends

Transmedics Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.73% institutions for Transmedics Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDX for having 3.31 million shares of worth $277.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.94 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $69.4 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $79.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.