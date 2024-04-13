Does The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Look Expensive At $4.16? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.16 trading at -$0.15 or -3.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $748.80M. That closing price of REAX’s stock is at a discount of -10.1% from its 52-week high price of $4.58 and is indicating a premium of 73.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 562.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.48%, in the last five days REAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $4.16 price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. The Real Brokerage Inc.’s shares saw a change of 160.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.71% in past 5-day. The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) showed a performance of 28.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Real Brokerage Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 177.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.26 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $235.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $90.93 million and $131.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.70% while estimating it to be 79.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.94% during past 5 years.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.50% institutions for The Real Brokerage Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at REAX for having 34.57 million shares of worth $66.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., which was holding about 23.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.23 million.