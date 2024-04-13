Does Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Look Expensive At $37.49? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.49 trading at -$1.1 or -2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36B. That closing price of SYRE’s stock is at a discount of -27.95% from its 52-week high price of $47.97 and is indicating a premium of 92.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 498.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days SYRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $37.49 price level, adding 8.18% to its value on the day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 74.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.62% in past 5-day. Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) showed a performance of -15.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.01 million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 199.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.13% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.60% in the current quarter and calculating 98.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,028.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $198k and $688k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.60% during past 5 years.

SYRE Dividends

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.56% institutions for Spyre Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.