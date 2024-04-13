Does OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Look Expensive At $1.22? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at -$0.02 or -1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.43M. That closing price of OPTN’s stock is at a discount of -72.13% from its 52-week high price of $2.10 and is indicating a premium of 26.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 567.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.61%, in the last five days OPTN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 10.29% to its value on the day. OptiNose Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.58% in past 5-day. OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) showed a performance of -36.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.11 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

OptiNose Inc (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OptiNose Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.75% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.30% in the current quarter and calculating -500.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.94 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $11.85 million and $17.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.20% while estimating it to be 22.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.78% during past 5 years.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.60% institutions for OptiNose Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPTN for having 14.8 million shares of worth $18.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 13.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MVM Partners, LLC, which was holding about 14.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.02 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.76 million shares of worth $5.66 million or 4.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.