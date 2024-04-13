Does National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) Look Expensive At $4.73? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.73 trading at -$0.35 or -6.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $458.90M. That closing price of NCMI’s stock is at a discount of -37.21% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 61.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 688.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.89%, in the last five days NCMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $4.73 price level, adding 12.24% to its value on the day. National Cinemedia Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.59% in past 5-day. National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) showed a performance of 15.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.01 million shares which calculate 3.83 days to cover the short interests.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that National Cinemedia Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 108.82% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.67 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $34.9 million and $64.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% while estimating it to be -16.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.55% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -99.81% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.33%.

NCMI Dividends

National Cinemedia Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.98% institutions for National Cinemedia Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Barclays Plc is the top institutional holder at NCMI for having 0.74 million shares of worth $2.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Standard General L.P., which was holding about 0.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.32 million.