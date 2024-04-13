Does Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) Look Expensive At $1.05? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at -$0.04 or -3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.99M. That closing price of NAAS’s stock is at a discount of -1046.67% from its 52-week high price of $12.04 and is indicating a premium of 0.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.67%, in the last five days NAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 8.7% to its value on the day. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -30.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.67% in past 5-day. Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) showed a performance of -3.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $372.58 million for the same.

NAAS Dividends

Naas Technology Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 14 and June 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.98% institutions for Naas Technology Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NAAS for having 1.46 million shares of worth $7.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 74651.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.4 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.37 million shares of worth $9.16 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9484.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $67620.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.