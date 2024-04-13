Does Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) Look Expensive At $2.71? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.2 or -6.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.21M. That closing price of MPU’s stock is at a discount of -65.31% from its 52-week high price of $4.48 and is indicating a premium of 79.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 671.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.87%, in the last five days MPU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 9.36% to its value on the day. Mega Matrix Corp’s shares saw a change of 92.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.12% in past 5-day. Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) showed a performance of 12.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.95 million shares which calculate 8.22 days to cover the short interests.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2020. Company posted $6.4 million and $7.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.96% during past 5 years.

MPU Dividends

Mega Matrix Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.87% institutions for Mega Matrix Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MPU for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.