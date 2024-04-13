Does Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) Look Expensive At $2.60? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.60 trading at -$0.18 or -6.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.30M. That closing price of LUNA’s stock is at a discount of -311.54% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a discount of -3.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 354.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.47%, in the last five days LUNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.60 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Luna Innovations Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.96% in past 5-day. Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA) showed a performance of -35.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.26 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Luna Innovations Inc (LUNA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.78 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $31.7 million and $24.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.00% while estimating it to be 32.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.69% during past 5 years.

LUNA Dividends

Luna Innovations Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luna Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.47% institutions for Luna Innovations Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LUNA for having 2.27 million shares of worth $5.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 6.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ack Asset Management Llc, which was holding about 1.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $2.89 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on Feb 28, 2024, making its stake of worth around $2.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.