Does Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) Look Expensive At $19.20? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.20 trading at -$1.25 or -6.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $691.58M. That closing price of LBPH’s stock is at a discount of -46.61% from its 52-week high price of $28.15 and is indicating a premium of 81.25% from its 52-week low price of $3.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 614.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.11%, in the last five days LBPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $19.20 price level, adding 8.09% to its value on the day. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 218.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.43% in past 5-day. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) showed a performance of -3.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.95 million shares which calculate 8.85 days to cover the short interests.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 267.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.90% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 26.20% increase in the next quarter.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.92% institutions for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at LBPH for having 2.35 million shares of worth $45.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 7.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.67 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $34.15 million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $14.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.