Does Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Look Expensive At $3.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at $0.12 or 4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $82.94M. That closing price of LPTX’s stock is at a discount of -214.81% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 61.73% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days LPTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/11/24 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 26.2% to its value on the day. Leap Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.56% in past 5-day. Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) showed a performance of 41.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.14 million shares which calculate 5.69 days to cover the short interests.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Leap Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 105.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.74% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.90% in the current quarter and calculating 31.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.36% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 13 and May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.37% institutions for Leap Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at LPTX for having 1.17 million shares of worth $3.67 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.36 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $1.12 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.