Does Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) Look Expensive At $2.07? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.23 or -10.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.08M. That closing price of LASE’s stock is at a discount of -120.29% from its 52-week high price of $4.56 and is indicating a premium of 67.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.00%, in the last five days LASE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 53.79% to its value on the day. Laser Photonics Corp’s shares saw a change of 75.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.81% in past 5-day. Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE) showed a performance of 26.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:LASE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.61% institutions for Laser Photonics Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LASE for having 91809.0 shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 61753.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 59452.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32357.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.