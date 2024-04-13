Does International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) Look Expensive At $0.75? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at -$0.05 or -6.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.97M. That closing price of THM’s stock is at a discount of -6.67% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is indicating a premium of 58.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.10%, in the last five days THM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 6.25% to its value on the day. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd’s shares saw a change of 28.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.76% in past 5-day. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) showed a performance of 5.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.43% during past 5 years.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.53% institutions for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at THM for having 61.93 million shares of worth $25.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 31.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sprott Inc., which was holding about 24.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.38 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.55 million shares of worth $2.65 million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.56 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.