Does Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Look Expensive At $6.51? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.51 trading at -$0.35 or -5.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.94M. That closing price of GUTS’s stock is at a discount of -122.73% from its 52-week high price of $14.50 and is indicating a premium of 11.67% from its 52-week low price of $5.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 462.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.10%, in the last five days GUTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $6.51 price level, adding 15.78% to its value on the day. Fractyl Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.55% in past 5-day. Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) showed a performance of -4.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.43 million shares which calculate 8.17 days to cover the short interests.

Fractyl Health Inc. (GUTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fractyl Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -126.07% during past 5 years.

GUTS Dividends

Fractyl Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fractyl Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.05% institutions for Fractyl Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.