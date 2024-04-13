Does DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) Look Expensive At $1.28? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at $0.02 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.08M. That closing price of DHAI’s stock is at a discount of -985.94% from its 52-week high price of $13.90 and is indicating a premium of 43.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.59%, in the last five days DHAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/12/24 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 3.95% to its value on the day. DIH Holding US Inc’s shares saw a change of -71.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.36% in past 5-day. DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) showed a performance of 25.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

DHAI Dividends

DIH Holding US Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.49% institutions for DIH Holding US Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.