Does Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Look Expensive At $0.81? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.05 or -6.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.40M. That closing price of CDTX’s stock is at a discount of -82.72% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 27.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 690.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.26%, in the last five days CDTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 32.5% to its value on the day. Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.17% in past 5-day. Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) showed a performance of 21.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.54 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $10.22 million and $25.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.90% while estimating it to be -49.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.09% during past 5 years.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 12 and April 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.