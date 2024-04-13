Does Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) Look Expensive At $0.72? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.72 trading at $0.02 or 2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.92M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -251.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 9.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/08/24 when the stock touched $0.72 price level, adding 14.18% to its value on the day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -54.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.59% in past 5-day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of -38.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.57% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -93.30% in the current quarter and calculating 3.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 199.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $470k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.53% during past 5 years.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.46% institutions for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.