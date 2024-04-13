Does BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) Look Expensive At $8.69? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.69 trading at -$0.32 or -3.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77B. That closing price of BBAR’s stock is at a discount of -9.44% from its 52-week high price of $9.51 and is indicating a premium of 59.61% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.55%, in the last five days BBAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $8.69 price level, adding 8.62% to its value on the day. BBVA Argentina ADR’s shares saw a change of 60.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.23% in past 5-day. BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) showed a performance of 10.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BBVA Argentina ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 105.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.91% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $494.33 million and $235.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.43% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.04% institutions for BBVA Argentina ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BBAR for having 1.1 million shares of worth $6.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.84 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $1.98 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.