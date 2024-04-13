Does Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) Look Expensive At $51.46? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.46 trading at -$0.28 or -0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.23B. That closing price of BMA’s stock is at a discount of -6.24% from its 52-week high price of $54.67 and is indicating a premium of 71.41% from its 52-week low price of $14.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 397.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.54%, in the last five days BMA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/09/24 when the stock touched $51.46 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Banco Macro S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 83.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.67% in past 5-day. Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) showed a performance of 21.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.81% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.07% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.74%.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.03% institutions for Banco Macro S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at BMA for having 0.47 million shares of worth $12.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Odey Asset Management Llp, which was holding about 0.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.13 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $2.67 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12600.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.